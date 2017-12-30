12.29.2017 11:50 pm - 11:59 pm
Town of Friday Harbor Administrator Duncan WIlson sent in this letter about what's been happening in...READ MORE
Island Rec's 3rd Annual Resolution Run 5k kicks off at 10 am Sunday, January...READ MORE
Judith Willis Slater, 74, lost her long and courageous battle with cancer on December 20, 2017...READ MORE
Robert was born in Castlegregory, Ireland. He moved to Orcas Island In 1975 with his wife...READ MORE
Deputies in San Juan Islands responded to 136 calls from December 20 - 26, 2017 including this one:...READ MORE
It is time to register for Island Rec’s Girl’s Basketball League, open to all girls in...READ MORE
Friday Harbor Film Festival has selected the top rated films of the 2017 Film Festival to...READ MORE
Kent L. McIlrath, 61 passed away December 13, 2017 from complications of diabetes. He was the...READ MORE
On December 22, 2017 the Friends of the San Juans (Friends) appealed San Juan County’s recently...READ MORE
Washington State Ferries Anacortes/San Juan Islands routes will operate on a weekend holiday schedule on Monday, December...READ MORE
PRESS RELEASE from PROSECUTOR GAYLORD: Last year, Ed Kilduff sued San Juan County to recover penalties...READ MORE
Citizens, friends, current and former County Council members, and former Town Council member Carrie Brooks showered...READ MORE
The LEO Club, a youth service club affiliated with the San Juan Island Lions Club presented...READ MORE
Music at Emmanuel presents the 11th annual Yuletide Baroque: Jazzin' with the Classics for Christmas, featuring jazz flutist, pianist and clarinetist Martin Lund, classical...READ MORE
Celebrate New Year's Eve with family, neighbors, and friends at Island Rec's annual New Year's Eve Celebration from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, December...READ MORE
Walk in silence any time from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, December 31 at the New Year's Eve Candlelight Labyrinth Walk at Emmanuel Church...READ MORE
Jump in and start the year with the 21st annual Polar Bear Plunge at 11 a.m. Monday, January 1 at the picnic shelter at...READ MORE
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering two free days in January, when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover...READ MORE
Start your year off right by sprinting into the new year with enthusiasm and health and fitness as your goal at Island Rec’s 3rd...READ MORE
OLYMPIA – Dec. 14, 2017 – Washington State Parks invites the public to start the new year off with a First Day Hike on...READ MORE
A Search and Rescue (SAR) team of seven from Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island conducted a medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) from Lopez Island Airport...READ MORE
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02) released the following statement after the House of Representatives passed the United States Fire Administration, AFG...READ MORE
Whidbey Naval Air Station Field Carrier Landing Practice (FCLP) at the Outlying Landing Field is now scheduled from mid- afternoon into evening Wednesday and...READ MORE
Who will be the fifth commissioner on the San Juan County Public Hospital District #1 Board? That's up in the air after Peg...READ MORE
OLYMPIA -- Influenza illnesses are increasing and health officials at the Washington State Department of Health urge Washingtonians to get a flu shot...READ MORE
Many county residents may not be aware of a local Board that continually strives to improve the health of the community. The San...READ MORE
Islands home health, was recently acquired by Cornerstone Healthcare, Inc., an affiliate of Ensign Services, and is open and accepting home health patients in...READ MORE
Boys and girls from San Juan Island Prevention Coalition attended the Washington State Prevention Summit in Yakima recently. Rock Solid, a youth prevention club, created...READ MORE
To the Editor: As the year comes to a close, many thanks to all those families who have entrusted me with...READ MORE
Island Stage Left is delighted to be the recipient of a $5,000 San Juan Community Foundation grant to buy a...READ MORE
Learn 10 Things You Might Not Know about the Winter Solstice on timeanddate.com.
Registration is now open for Futsal Youth & Teen Indoor Soccer. Island Rec is offering youth and teen indoor Futsal to kick off the...READ MORE
Friday Harbor's girls' and boys' basketball teams will be playing in their 4th Annual FHHS Tip-Off Classic title games Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. The girls...READ MORE
Friday Harbor junior Emron Geiser breaks through a hole during the Wolverines' state tourney loss to Pe Ell-Willapa Valley Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. ...READ MORE
Life Christian Academy beat Friday Harbor High School GIrls Soccer team 4-1 Friday, November 10 at the Class 1B/2B State Tournament at...READ MORE
Friday Harbor High School’s football team takes the field against Pe Ell-Willapa Valley at noon Saturday, Nov. 11 at Willapa Valley High School in...READ MORE
Wolverines open state tourney Nov. 10 in Sedro-Woolley Friday Harbor High School girls soccer team wasn’t expected to excel this season after nine experienced...READ MORE
Judith Willis Slater, 74, lost her long and courageous battle with cancer on December 20, 2017, at her family home in Olga.
Robert was born in Castlegregory, Ireland. He moved to Orcas Island In 1975 with his wife Judith where they raised their three children. He built their home and ran the family business: Glocca Morra Plumbing and...READ MORE
Kent L. McIlrath, 61 passed away December 13, 2017 from complications of diabetes. He was the youngest son of seven children born to Harvey and Gurina McIlrath (Palmer) near Bothell, Washington. He graduated from Monroe High...READ MORE
Born and raised in Tacoma, Washington to Clemens and Marie Van Rooy, Bill attended St. Patrick’s parochial school where his family were parishioners. After graduating from Bellarmine High School, Bill enlisted in the Navy in 1945...READ MORE
Norm, as he was known to all, 83, of Orcas Island, Washington passed away on November 29, 2017. He was born in Los Angeles, California on November 13, 1934, the eldest of two sons born to...READ MORE
Anne passed away peacefully at Lighthouse Memory Care in Anacortes, Washington, on October 31, 2017, just one day before her 100th birthday. Born November 1, 1917, in San Bernardino, California, to Samuel and Lila (Hinojosa) Solomon...READ MORE