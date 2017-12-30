Find more about Weather in Friday Harbor, WA

Wilson acknowledges hard-working town staff

Town of Friday Harbor Administrator Duncan WIlson sent in this letter about what's been happening in...READ MORE

Jan. 1: Island Rec -3rd Annual Resolution Run and Salish Splash

Island Rec's 3rd Annual Resolution Run 5k kicks off at 10 am Sunday, January...READ MORE

Judith Willis Slater December 27, 1942 - December 20, 2017

Judith Willis Slater, 74, lost her long and courageous battle with cancer on December 20, 2017...READ MORE

Robert W Spring June 30, 1941 - December 22, 2017

Robert was born in Castlegregory, Ireland. He moved to Orcas Island In 1975 with his wife...READ MORE

Field Carrier Landing practice schedule at NAS Whidbey Jan. 1-7, 2018

NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. –No Field Carrier Landing Practice (FCLP) operations are scheduled to...READ MORE

Researcher: Belief in Growing Bias Against White Americans is Dangerous

Washington News Service; SEATTLE - The number of white Americans who believe they face discrimination is on...READ MORE

Biggest Story Missed in 2017? Climate Change, Says Media Analyst

Washington News Service: SEATTLE - This year the media seemed to follow President Donald Trump's every...READ MORE

Sheriff's Log Dec. 20-26: Accidents, burglary, malicious mischief...

Deputies in San Juan Islands responded to 136 calls from December 20 - 26, 2017 including this one:...READ MORE

Updated Plan to address ocean acidification in Washington state

Ocean acidification is threatening ecosystems, cultures and economies in Washington State. In 2012, Governor Jay Inslee...READ MORE

SJISD School Board & Superintendent Communique Nov & Dec 2017

This is the first of a regular installment of San Juan Island School District School Board...READ MORE

Register now for Island Rec Girl’s Basketball League

It is time to register for Island Rec’s Girl’s Basketball League, open to all girls in...READ MORE

FHFF hosts screenings 1st and 3rd Tuesdays each month

Friday Harbor Film Festival has selected the top rated films of the 2017 Film Festival to...READ MORE

Kent L. McIlrath

Kent L. McIlrath, 61 passed away December 13, 2017 from complications of diabetes. He was the...READ MORE

FOSJ appeals county SMP for failure to protect orca, salmon, forage fish and beaches

On December 22, 2017 the Friends of the San Juans (Friends) appealed San Juan County’s recently...READ MORE

Anacortes/San Juans ferry route operating on weekend schedule on Jan. 1

Washington State Ferries Anacortes/San Juan Islands routes will operate on a weekend holiday schedule on Monday, December...READ MORE

County wins Public Record Case; Court says attempt to oust Stephens was improper

PRESS RELEASE from PROSECUTOR GAYLORD: Last year, Ed Kilduff sued San Juan County to recover penalties...READ MORE

Carrie Lacher lauded

Citizens, friends, current and former County Council members, and former Town Council member Carrie Brooks showered...READ MORE

NOAA: Vessel regulations prove effective for endangered killer whales

NOAA Fisheries has completed a technical memorandum evaluating the effectiveness of regulations adopted in 2011 to...READ MORE

LEOS give two grants to Public School Foundation

The LEO Club, a youth service club affiliated with the San Juan Island Lions Club presented...READ MORE

Two more SJISD Teachers earn National Board Certifications

San Juan Island School District would like to recognize the recent success of two of our...READ MORE

THIS WEEKEND Dec. 29 - Jan. 1

Jan. 1: Start the new year off right with a First Day Hike at a state park

Start the new year off right with a First Day Hike at a state park

NAS Whidbey Island SAR transports Lopez Island heart patient

 A Search and Rescue (SAR) team of seven from Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island conducted a medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) from Lopez Island Airport...READ MORE

Larsen applauds passage of $750 million grants programs to assist firefighters and emergency first responders

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02) released the following statement after the House of Representatives passed the United States Fire Administration, AFG...READ MORE

NAS Whidbey Field Carrier Landing Practice Schedule December 20 To 22

Whidbey Naval Air Station Field Carrier Landing Practice (FCLP) at the Outlying Landing Field is now scheduled from mid- afternoon into evening Wednesday and...READ MORE

WSDOT Statement on Amtrak Cascades derailment

Today’s (Monday, Dec. 18) tragic derailment of the Amtrak Cascades southbound train has significantly impacted the lives of many this morning. Our thoughts...READ MORE

Jan. 1: Island Rec -3rd Annual Resolution Run and Salish Splash

Island Rec's 3rd Annual Resolution Run 5k kicks off at 10 am Sunday, January 1, 2018. This is a family and...READ MORE

Register now for Island Rec Girl’s Basketball League

It is time to register for Island Rec’s Girl’s Basketball League, open to all girls in grades 3 through 8. The focus of this...READ MORE

Register now for Island Rec Youth & Teen Futsal

Registration is now open for Futsal Youth & Teen Indoor Soccer. Island Rec is offering youth and teen indoor Futsal to kick off the...READ MORE

Friday Harbor teams advance to Tip-Off title games Saturday

Friday Harbor's girls' and boys' basketball teams will be playing in their 4th Annual FHHS Tip-Off Classic title games Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. The girls...READ MORE

Dec. 1 & 2: 4th Annual FHHS Basketball “Tip Off Classic” Tournament

This Friday, December 1 kicks off the 4th Annual Friday Harbor High School Basketball “Tip Off Classic” Tournament.  Purple and Gold will be selling concessions.  Be...READ MORE

Titans knock Wolverines from state football playoffs

Friday Harbor junior Emron Geiser breaks through a hole during the Wolverines' state tourney loss to Pe Ell-Willapa Valley Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. ...READ MORE

Life Christian ends Wolverine Girls Soccer team season

Life Christian Academy beat Friday Harbor High School GIrls Soccer team 4-1 Friday, November 10 at the Class 1B/2B State Tournament at...READ MORE

Revamped Friday Harbor football team advances from first-game forfeit to state playoff

Friday Harbor High School’s football team takes the field against Pe Ell-Willapa Valley at noon Saturday, Nov. 11 at Willapa Valley High School in...READ MORE

Friday Harbor girls soccer team overcomes inexperience with cohesiveness

Wolverines open state tourney Nov. 10 in Sedro-Woolley Friday Harbor High School girls soccer team wasn’t expected to excel this season after nine experienced...READ MORE

Friday Harbor girls soccer team out-shoot La Conner in district championship

Friday Harbor High School topped La Conner High School 3-2 in a shootout at the Class 1B/2B Girls Soccer Bi-District Championship Saturday, Nov. 4...READ MORE

Judith Willis Slater December 27, 1942 - December 20, 2017

Judith Willis Slater, 74, lost her long and courageous battle with cancer on December 20, 2017, at her family home in Olga.

Robert W Spring June 30, 1941 - December 22, 2017

Robert was born in Castlegregory, Ireland. He moved to Orcas Island In 1975 with his wife Judith where they raised their three children. He built their home and ran the family business: Glocca Morra Plumbing and...READ MORE

Kent L. McIlrath

Kent L. McIlrath, 61 passed away December 13, 2017 from complications of diabetes. He was the youngest son of seven children born to Harvey and Gurina McIlrath (Palmer) near Bothell, Washington. He graduated from Monroe High...READ MORE

Walter Rodney "Rod" Wiese February 28, 1937 - November 20, 2017

Rod Wiese was born February 28, 1937 in San Gabriel, California and attended San Marino Elementary School. He graduated from South Pasadena High School and attended Oregon State University where he was a member of Sigma...READ MORE

William Clemens Van Rooy March 22, 1927 – November 27, 2017

Born and raised in Tacoma, Washington to Clemens and Marie Van Rooy, Bill attended St. Patrick’s parochial school where his family were parishioners. After graduating from Bellarmine High School, Bill enlisted in the Navy in 1945...READ MORE

Virgil Norman Carpenter November 13, 1934 - November 29, 2017

Norm, as he was known to all, 83, of Orcas Island, Washington passed away on November 29, 2017. He was born in Los Angeles, California on November 13, 1934, the eldest of two sons born to...READ MORE

Anne (Solomon) Kozloff November 1, 1917 - October 31, 2017

Anne passed away peacefully at Lighthouse Memory Care in Anacortes, Washington, on October 31, 2017, just one day before her 100th birthday. Born November 1, 1917, in San Bernardino, California, to Samuel and Lila (Hinojosa) Solomon...READ MORE

Mark E Cunningham - October 27, 1946 - August 31, 2017 - Celebration of Life Oct. 14

Mark Edward Cunningham of Friday Harbor, Washington, husband of Elise Jensen and father of Tierney Cunningham passed away suddenly on August 31, 2017 in Seattle, Washington, following a severe stroke.